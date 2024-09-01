Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Viking Neptune March 2026 Cruises

Find Viking Neptune March 2026 Cruises

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

114 reviews
Mar 4, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: London • Amsterdam • North Sea • Narvik • Tromso • Alta • Bergen

114 reviews
Mar 16, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

114 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
