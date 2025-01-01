Find windstar star seeker March 2026 Cruises

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Le Ponant
Le Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: St. Maarten • Prickly Pear Cays • Gustavia • Nevis • Falmouth • Barbuda • Iles des Saintes+1 more

9
Mar 21, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Mar 30, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex
E G18 Magic Carpet1 R
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Solarium2
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Retreat Sundeck1a
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X S T A T E R O O M 1
Celebrity Apex

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt St. Kitts, San Juan & Puerto Plata

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

251
Celebrity Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificTahiti & Moorea Culture Through Cuisine Cruise Tou...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317
Mar 21, 2026

15 Nights

15 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Burnie • Hobart • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch+5 more

825
Mar 15, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernUltimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

78
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,810
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSerenity On The Rhine

Port: Switzerland • Freiburg • Kehl • Germersheim • Koblenz • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

187
Mar 11, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,384
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

120
Mar 5, 2026
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaIn Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

2
Mar 18, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

62
Mar 19, 2026
Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

131
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican Riviera7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,308
Royal Caribbean International

