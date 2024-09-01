Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Windstar Star Legend March 2026 Cruises

Find Windstar Star Legend March 2026 Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

126 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

7 Nights

Europe's Winter Riviera

Port: Barcelona • Nice • Genoa • Florence • Rome

126 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

15 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Europe's Rivieras & Croa...

Port: Barcelona • Nice • Genoa • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

126 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome

126 reviews
Mar 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

16 Nights

Star Collector: Eastern Mediterranean Jewels

Port: Rome • Naples • Catania • Crotone • Corfu • Delphi • Corinth • Athens • Corinth • Delphi +6 more

126 reviews
Mar 31, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter In Italy And The Adriatic

Port: Rome • Naples • Catania • Crotone • Corfu • Delphi • Corinth • Athens

126 reviews
Mar 31, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Star Collector: Coastlines Of Antiquity: Italy, Cr...

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Naples • Catania • Crotone • Corfu +11 more

126 reviews
Mar 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: A Winter Muse In The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Naples • Catania • Crotone • Corfu +3 more

126 reviews
Mar 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Windstar Wind Spirit Cruises

Windstar Wind Spirit Cruises

107 Reviews
Windstar Wind Surf Cruises

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises

262 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 8th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.