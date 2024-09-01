Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Costa Fascinosa March 2026 Cruises

We found you 10 cruises

Find Costa Fascinosa March 2026 Cruises

We found you 10 cruises

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Martinique • Guadeloupe

115 reviews
Mar 6, 2026
Costa Cruises
More Deals

20 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • Tenerife • Casablanca • Barcelona

115 reviews
Mar 6, 2026
Costa Cruises
More Deals

15 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • Tenerife • Casablanca • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

115 reviews
Mar 13, 2026
Costa Cruises
More Deals
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • Tenerife • Casablanca • Barcelona • Marseille

115 reviews
Mar 13, 2026
Costa Cruises
More Deals

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Martinique • Guadeloupe • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Martinique

115 reviews
Mar 5, 2026
Costa Cruises
More Deals

22 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • Tenerife • Casablanca • Barcelona +2 more

115 reviews
Mar 6, 2026
Costa Cruises
More Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • Tenerife • Casablanca • Barcelona

115 reviews
Mar 13, 2026
Costa Cruises
More Deals

21 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • Tenerife • Casablanca • Barcelona +1 more

115 reviews
Mar 6, 2026
Costa Cruises
More Deals

15 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • Tenerife • Casablanca • Barcelona • Marseille

115 reviews
Mar 12, 2026
Costa Cruises
More Deals

22 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Martinique • Guadeloupe • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • Tenerife • Casablanca +2 more

115 reviews
Mar 5, 2026
Costa Cruises
More Deals

Related Cruises

Costa Smeralda Cruises

Costa Smeralda Cruises

42 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 5th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.