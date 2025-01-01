March 2026 Cruises from Venice

Powered by AI

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star Cabins
Viking Star
Manfredi's on Viking Star (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Star
Viking Star Activity/Entertainment
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Ionian Sea • Naples • Rome • Florence • Villefranche+2 more

2,081
Mar 16, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanWinter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome

129
Mar 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

24 Nights

24 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Coastlines Of Antiquity: Italy, Cr...

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Naples • Catania • Crotone • Corfu+11 more

129
Mar 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

16 Nights

16 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: A Winter Muse In The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Naples • Catania • Crotone • Corfu+3 more

129
Mar 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanAncient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Pireaus • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes+3 more

179
Mar 23, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanVenice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Pireaus

179
Mar 23, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

Related Cruises

March 2026 Cruises from Miami

March 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
March 2026 Cruises from Florida

March 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.