March 2026 Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

Powered by AI

We found you 10 cruises

MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview
TA MSC Seaview Butchers Cut
MSC Seaview
TA MSC Seaview Yacht Club Pool
MSC Seaview
TA MSC Seaview Balcony Room
MSC Seaview

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Santos

200
MSC Cruises
MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica

3 Nights

3 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Santos

237
MSC Cruises
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa Cabins
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa Dining
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa Activity/Entertainment
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Itajai • Punta del Este • Buenos Aires • Santos

400
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia Cabins
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia Dining
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia Activity/Entertainment
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia

21 Nights

21 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Santos • Mindelo • Las Palmas • Tangier • Barcelona • Rome • Taormina • Malta • Split+1 more

399
Mar 15, 2026
MSC Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Santos • Mindelo • Las Palmas • Tangier • Barcelona • Rome

399
Mar 15, 2026
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Ilha Grande • Santos

400
Mar 29, 2026
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Ilhabela • Itajai • Santos

149
Mar 29, 2026
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Itajai • Santos

149
Costa Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Ilha Grande • Santos

237
Mar 13, 2026
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Ilha Grande • Santos

237
Mar 6, 2026
MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

March 2026 Cruises from Miami

March 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
March 2026 Cruises from Florida

March 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.