March 2026 Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso)

Powered by AI

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

19 Nights

19 Nights  South AmericaPanama Canal & The Americas

Port: Santiago • Iquique • Lima • Iquique • Panama City • Panama Canal • Caribbean Sea+5 more

202
Mar 26, 2026
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

19 Nights

19 Nights  South AmericaPanama Canal & The Americas

Port: Santiago • Iquique • Lima • Iquique • Panama City • Panama Canal • Caribbean Sea+5 more

83
Mar 17, 2026
Viking Expeditions
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper Cabins
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper Dining
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper Activity/Entertainment
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper

21 Nights

21 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Santiago • Robinson Crusoe Island • Easter Island • Nuku Hiva • Atuona • Rangiroa+4 more

236
Mar 16, 2026
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite
SH Vega render
SH Vega
Club Lounge on Swan Hellenic SH Vega (Photo by Adam Coulter)
SH Vega
Infinity Pool on SH Vega (Photo: Rebecca Barnes)
SH Vega
Balcony cabin on SH Vega (Photo by Rebecca Barnes)
SH Vega

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllCruise From Chile To Peru

Port: Santiago • Coquimbo • Antofagasta • Iquique • Arica • Matarani • General San Martin • Lima

91
Mar 30, 2026
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

March 2026 Cruises from Miami

March 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
March 2026 Cruises from Florida

March 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.