March 2026 Cruises from Salvador

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Scenic Jade
Scenic Jade

22 Nights

22 Nights  Europe - AllNorth Sea To The Black Sea

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg+12 more

132
Mar 25, 2026
Scenic River
Ship Exterior on Viking Orion
Viking Neptune
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Neptune
Main Pool on Viking Orion
Viking Neptune
The Explorer Suite on Viking Star
Viking Neptune

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Aberdeen • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast+6 more

129
Mar 28, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Cabins
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Dining
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaBest Of Japan Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Jelu Island • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Yokohama

1,762
Mar 28, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificTahiti & Moorea Culture Through Cuisine Cruise Tou...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Windstar Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

122
Mar 5, 2026
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaIn Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

2
Mar 18, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSerenity On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Zurich

187
Emerald River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kao-Hsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa+2 more

1,145
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaThailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,266
Mar 2, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Greece Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Nafplion • Katakolon • Crete • Rhodes • Limassol • Antalya • Kusadasi • Pireaus

1,692
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

999
Mar 28, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317
Mar 21, 2026

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: St. Maarten • Prickly Pear Cays • Gustavia • Nevis • Falmouth • Barbuda • Iles des Saintes+1 more

9
Mar 21, 2026
Ponant

16 Nights

16 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Ensenada • San Francisco

2,014
Mar 18, 2026
Princess Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Adelaide • Albany • Margaret River • Perth • Exmouth • Broome • Yampi Sound • Kuri Bay+5 more

2,266
Mar 27, 2026
Princess Cruises

