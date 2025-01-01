March 2026 Cruises from Passau

Powered by AI

We found you 8 cruises

Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm
CC Viking Vilhjalm Veranda Suite
Viking Vilhjalm
TA Viking Vilhjalm Forseti Bar and Lounge
Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm TA Listings Page Image
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

151
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Ingvi
Viking Ingvi
CC Viking Ingvi Terrace Dining
Viking Ingvi
CC Viking Ingvi Deck
Viking Ingvi
TA Viking Ingvi Veranda Suite
Viking Ingvi

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

205
Mar 24, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Viking Var
Viking Var
CC Viking Var Bar and Lounge
Viking Var
TA Viking Var Explorers Lounge
Viking Var
Viking Var TA Listings Page Image
Viking Var

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

231
Mar 27, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa Cabins
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa Dining
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa Activity/Entertainment
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Danube

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

62
Mar 22, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

190
Mar 29, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

143
Mar 21, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

174
Mar 14, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

186
Mar 20, 2026
Viking River Cruises

Related Cruises

March 2026 Cruises from Miami

March 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
March 2026 Cruises from Florida

March 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.