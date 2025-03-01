March 2026 Cruises from Lisbon

Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternSpain, Portugal & Morocco

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Tangier • Cádiz • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,355
Mar 29, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Viking Osfrid
Viking Osfrid
Viking Osfrid
Viking Osfrid

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

67
Mar 30, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Liverpool • San Sebastian • Tenerife • Gran Canaria

851
Mar 15, 2026
Azamara
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

15 Nights

15 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Liverpool • San Sebastian • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Agadir+4 more

851
Mar 15, 2026
Azamara
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllVida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Lisbon • Sintra • Coimbra • Porto • Portugal • Pocinho • Spain • Douro • Porto • Porto

8
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

28
Mar 29, 2026
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

99
Mar 27, 2026
Scenic River

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon & Madrid

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Madrid

99
Mar 27, 2026
Scenic River

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Casablanca • Tangier • Malaga • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Lisbon

12
Mar 24, 2026
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Cádiz • Casablanca • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena+8 more

80
Mar 27, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Portimao • Tangier • Malaga • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Lisbon

373
Silversea

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Agadir+3 more

373
Mar 23, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Nice

287
Mar 17, 2026
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

89
Mar 28, 2026
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona

851
Mar 30, 2026
Azamara

