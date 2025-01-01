March 2026 Cruises from Cape Town

MSC Opera
MSC Opera
MSC Opera Cabins
MSC Opera
MSC Opera Dining
MSC Opera
MSC Opera Activity/Entertainment
MSC Opera
MSC Opera
MSC Opera

5 Nights

5 Nights  Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Cape Town

316
Mar 30, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

24 Nights

24 Nights  Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Principe Island • Lome • Takoradi • Abidjan+6 more

321
Mar 31, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Commandant Charcot. (Photo: Nicolas Dubreuil)
Le Commandant Charcot
Le Commandant Charcot. (Photo: Gilles Trillard)
Le Commandant Charcot
Le Commandant Charcot. (Photo: Gilles Trillard)
Le Commandant Charcot
Le Commandant Charcot. (Photo: Gilles Trillard)
Le Commandant Charcot
Le Commandant Charcot. (Photo: Gilles Trillard)
Le Commandant Charcot

20 Nights

20 Nights  World Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Brest

9
Mar 17, 2026
Ponant
Costa Toscana docked in Ibiza, Spain (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Buffet dining area aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
The indoor pool "Beach Club" aboard Costa Toscana is a real hit. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Costa Toscana balcony stateroom (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Dual racing waterslides aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana

18 Nights

18 Nights  Europe - Western Mediterranean Positioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Cádiz • Barcelona

40
Mar 22, 2026
Costa Cruises
19 Nights

19 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Cádiz • Barcelona • Genoa

40
Mar 22, 2026
Costa Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Cádiz • Barcelona • Genoa • Marseille

40
Mar 22, 2026
Costa Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaCruising In Namibia: The Skeleton Coast

Port: Cape Town • Saldanha • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Baia dos Tigres • Namibe • Luanda

37
Mar 25, 2026
Swan Hellenic Cruises

