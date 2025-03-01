March 2026 Cruises from Bordeaux

We found you 8 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Forseti
Viking Forseti
TA Viking Forseti Terrace Dining
Viking Forseti
TA Viking Forseti Library
Viking Forseti
TA Viking Forseti Veranda Suite
Viking Forseti

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllChateaux,rivers & Wine

Port: Bordeaux • Dordogne • Libourne • Saint-Emilion • Bourg • Blaye • Cussac • Bordeaux • Cadillac+1 more

240
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaDolce
AmaDolce

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTaste Of Bordeaux

Port: Bordeaux • Libourne • Blaye • Cussac • Cadillac • Bordeaux

59
Mar 19, 2026
AmaWaterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaDolce
AmaDolce

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTaste Of Bordeaux

Port: Bordeaux • Libourne • Blaye • Cussac • Cadillac • Bordeaux

59
AmaWaterways
Avalon Artistry II
Avalon Artistry II

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBonjour Bordeaux: Chateaux, Wineries & Charming Vi...

Port: Bordeaux • Cadillac • Cussac-Fort-Médoc • Blaye • Bordeaux

62
Mar 31, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllBordeaux Affair With Madrid

Port: Bordeaux • Saint-Emilion • Blaye • Bourg • Cadillac • Bordeaux • Madrid

91
Mar 30, 2026
Scenic River

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllA Portrait Of Majestic France

Port: Bordeaux • Pauillac • Cadillac • Blaye • Libourne • Bordeaux • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec+3 more

24
Mar 29, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBordeaux Affair

Port: Bordeaux • Saint-Emilion • Blaye • Bourg • Cadillac • Bordeaux

91
Mar 30, 2026
Scenic River

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllUltimate France

Port: Bordeaux • Pauillac • Cadillac • Blaye • Libourne • Bordeaux • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec+9 more

24
Mar 29, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Related Cruises

March 2026 Cruises from Miami

March 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
March 2026 Cruises from Florida

March 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.