This was our 4th cruise with Viking and we were a little uncertain about doing a Crossing with 6 consecutive days at sea.If we had our choice we would love some sea days and a few more port visits, but this cruise was very relaxing and we would do it again.

His attention to detail, warmth, and dedication to ensuring our comfort made our stay on the Carnival ship truly special.Their efforts did not go unnoticed and truly made a significant impact on our trip, making it an extraordinary vacation.

The cruise line was over the top in supporting and caring for us.She kept in touch with us until we could meet up, helped me find a hotel, called our son to come and assist us in returning the the United States, and checked in with us the day before the end of the cruise so she could let everyone know how we were doing.

We made our final payment on Feb.Maybe, as with ours, after final payments have been made.

