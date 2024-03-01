Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

March 2026 Cruises

We found you 797 cruises

Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America Cabins
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,375 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Dining
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Codrington • St. Maarten +2 more

1,586 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,443 reviews
Mar 3, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

868 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau +1 more

868 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

90 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

2,092 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

12 Nights

Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,250 reviews
Mar 2, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,997 reviews
Mar 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Aitutaki • Rarotonga • Bora Bora • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia +2 more

316 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora +2 more

316 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Tampa

1,970 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
March 2026 Cruise Reviews

Oosterdam... both good and bad.

We made our final payment on Feb.Maybe, as with ours, after final payments have been made.Read More
User Avatar
pilot/sailor

New Zealand 's Best Kept Secret:Heritage Expedions

The cruise line was over the top in supporting and caring for us.She kept in touch with us until we could meet up, helped me find a hotel, called our son to come and assist us in returning the the United States, and checked in with us the day before the end of the cruise so she could let everyone know how we were doing.Read More
User Avatar
KG6UO

The Crew is appreciated and Made this Cruise great

His attention to detail, warmth, and dedication to ensuring our comfort made our stay on the Carnival ship truly special.Their efforts did not go unnoticed and truly made a significant impact on our trip, making it an extraordinary vacation.Read More
User Avatar
Roam

Crossing with lots of relaxation

This was our 4th cruise with Viking and we were a little uncertain about doing a Crossing with 6 consecutive days at sea.If we had our choice we would love some sea days and a few more port visits, but this cruise was very relaxing and we would do it again.Read More
User Avatar
Millarking

