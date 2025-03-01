  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

March 2025 Cruises for the Disabled

March 2025 Cruises for the Disabled

We found you 302 cruises

Zaandam

15 Nights
Panama Canal

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama Canal

+5 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America

7 Nights
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai •

Honolulu

2,334 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

12 Nights
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My •

Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

7 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Cozumel • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

9 Nights
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Labadee • San Juan •

Puerto Plata • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Bahamas - Short

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Nassau • Freeport •

Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
South America Passage

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo • Stanley •

Strait of Magellan • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+4 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Puerto Plata •

St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
8 Nt New Orleans & The Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • New Orleans • Yucatan • Tampa

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • St. Thomas •

St. Maarten • San Juan • Grand Turk

+1 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Hawaii Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai •

Maui • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Southern Caribbean - Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Plata • Aruba •

Bonaire • Curacao • St. Thomas • St. Kitts

+3 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

32 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

+12 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Ports:Galveston (leaving) • Cozumel • Aruba • Curacao •

Antigua • Tortola • Fort Lauderdale

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Southeast Coast & Bahamas

Ports:Baltimore (leaving) • Charleston •

Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,201 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

March 2025 River Cruises

March 2025 Luxury Cruises

March 2025 Family Cruises

March 2025 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

March 2025 Romantic Cruises

March 2025 Singles Cruises

March 2025 Senior Cruises

March 2025 Fitness Cruises

March 2025 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map