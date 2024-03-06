  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

March 2024 Luxury Cruises

March 2024 Luxury Cruises

We found you 211 cruises

Riviera

11 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Seoul (leaving) • Cheju City • Pusan • Kumamoto •

Amami Oshima • Okinawa • East China Sea • Kobe

+2 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

21 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Bahia de Salvador •

Maceio • Recife • Atlantic Ocean • Santana

+11 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

14 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Kobe • Hiroshima •

Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki

+5 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

14 Nights
Atlantic Crossing

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Caribbean Sea •

Philipsburg • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira

+3 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

12 Nights
In Search Of The Northern Lights

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Alta • Tromso • Narvik •

North Sea • Amsterdam • London

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Barts • Antigua •

St. Thomas • Puerto Plata • Atlantic Ocean

+2 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Panama & Scenic South America

Ports:Santiago (leaving) • Pacific Ocean • Iquique •

Pacific Ocean • Lima • Pacific Ocean • Manta

+7 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Yachtsman's Caribbean

Ports:St. Maarten (leaving) • St. Kitts • Dominica •

Terre-de-Haut • Martinique • Barbados

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Coron • Manila • Kao-Hsiung •

Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Osaka • Yokohama

257 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Barts • Antigua •

St. Thomas • Puerto Plata • Atlantic Ocean

+11 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa •

Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

122 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Punta del Este • Santos • Ilhabela • Patmos

+1 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Ocean Crossings 13d Bgi-lis

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Lisbon

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Jewels Of India & Arabia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

+2 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • King's Wharf •

Atlantic Ocean • Horta • Atlantic Ocean

+4 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

March 2024 River Cruises

March 2024 Family Cruises

March 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

March 2024 Romantic Cruises

March 2024 Singles Cruises

March 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

March 2024 Senior Cruises

March 2024 Fitness Cruises

March 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map