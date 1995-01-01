Find June 2026 Cruises

S.S. Emilie

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllVienna & Capital Cities Of The Danube

Port: Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Ilok • Novi Sad • Belgrade

Jun 5, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Cruise Critic Favorite
S.S. Emilie

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllVineyards & Palaces Along The Danube With Prague

Port: Vienna • Spitz • Passau • Deggendorf • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Prague

Jun 21, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
S.S. Emilie

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Grandeur & Prague

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Regensburg • Straubing • Passau • Spitz • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest+3 more

Jun 26, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
S.S. Emilie

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllVineyards & Palaces Along The Danube

Port: Vienna • Spitz • Passau • Deggendorf • Regensburg • Nuremberg

Jun 21, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllVineyards & Palaces Along The Danube With Prague

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Regensburg • Straubing • Passau • Spitz • Vienna

Jun 26, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Grandeur

Port: Belgrade • Novi Sad • Ilok • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Spitz • Passau+3 more

Jun 14, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCapital Cities Of The Danube

Port: Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Ilok • Novi Sad • Belgrade

Jun 7, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Grandeur

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Straubing • Passau • Spitz • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Ilok+2 more

Jun 28, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllVienna & Capital Cities Of The Danube

Port: Belgrade • Novi Sad • Ilok • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

Jun 14, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Grandeur & Prague

Port: Belgrade • Novi Sad • Ilok • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Spitz • Passau+4 more

Jun 14, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCapital Cities Of The Danube

Port: Belgrade • Novi Sad • Ilok • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

Jun 14, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllVineyards & Palaces Along The Danube

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Straubing • Passau • Spitz • Vienna

Jun 28, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

