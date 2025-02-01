Find Majestic Princess June 2026 Cruises

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess Cabins
Majestic Princess
CC Majestic Princess Restaurant
Majestic Princess
TA Majestic Princess Pool
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess Activity/Entertainment
Majestic Princess

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast • Greenock • Kirkwall+3 more

750
Jun 3, 2026
Princess Cruises
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess Cabins
Majestic Princess
CC Majestic Princess Restaurant
Majestic Princess
TA Majestic Princess Pool
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess Activity/Entertainment
Majestic Princess

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Rotterdam • Copenhagen • Aarhus • Hamburg • Paris • Southampton

750
Jun 29, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess Cabins
Majestic Princess
CC Majestic Princess Restaurant
Majestic Princess
TA Majestic Princess Pool
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess Activity/Entertainment
Majestic Princess

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Haugesund • Skjolden • Olden • Alesund • Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri+1 more

750
Jun 15, 2026
Princess Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Sun Princess Cruises

Sun Princess Cruises

122 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 23rd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.