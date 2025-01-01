Find Holland America Koningsdam June 2026 Cruises

We found you 10 cruises

Koningsdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Koningsdam

3 Nights

3 Nights  AlaskaTour K643a-t6ar4c

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway

Jun 20, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Koningsdam

3 Nights

3 Nights  AlaskaTour K644a-t6ar4c

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway

Jun 27, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Koningsdam

3 Nights

3 Nights  AlaskaTour K638a-t6ar4c

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway

Jun 6, 2026
Holland America Line
4 Nights

4 Nights  AlaskaTour K637b-t6ay5l

Port: Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

Jun 2, 2026
Holland America Line
3 Nights

3 Nights  AlaskaTour K642a-t6ar4c

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway

Jun 13, 2026
Holland America Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  AlaskaTour K643b-t6ay5l

Port: Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

Jun 23, 2026
Holland America Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  AlaskaTour K644b-t6ay5l

Port: Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

Jun 30, 2026
Holland America Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  AlaskaTour K638b-t6ay5l

Port: Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

Jun 9, 2026
Holland America Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  AlaskaTour K642b-t6ay5l

Port: Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

Jun 16, 2026
Holland America Line

