Crown Princess

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • San Juan

2,266
Dec 19, 2026
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess

33 Nights

33 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Suva • Apia, Samoa • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea+2 more

2,266
Sep 4, 2026
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess

25 Nights

25 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo+1 more

2,266
Nov 9, 2026
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess

15 Nights

15 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tauranga • Auckland • Sydney

2,266
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises
18 Nights

18 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Cairns • Lombok • Kelang • Penang • Singapore

2,266
Nov 11, 2025
Princess Cruises

30 Nights

30 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu+3 more

2,266
Nov 4, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Lombok • Bali • Darwin • Port Douglas, Australia • Cairns • Airlie Beach+1 more

2,266
Dec 19, 2025
Princess Cruises

115 Nights

115 Nights  World Cruise115 Night World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Adelaide • Perth • Port Louis • Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Gran Canaria+36 more

2,266
Jun 4, 2025
Princess Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Hobart • Eden • Sydney • Brisbane • Cairns • Lombok • Kelang • Penang • Singapore

2,266
Nov 8, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Hobart • Port Arthur • Sydney • Port Arthur • Hobart

2,266
Nov 1, 2025
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Cairns • Lombok • Kelang • Penang • Singapore

2,266
Nov 13, 2025
Princess Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Suva • Apia, Samoa • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Tahiti+3 more

2,266
Sep 2, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • San Juan • Tortola+5 more

2,266
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • Dominica • Grenada • Barbados • San Juan

2,266
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Puntarenas • Puerto Chiapas+3 more

2,266
Apr 4, 2027
Princess Cruises

