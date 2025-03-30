Find Carnival Spirit June 2026 Cruises

Carnival Spirit in Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit Cabins
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit's soaring Atrium hosts live music and games throuhout the day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Carnival Spirit
The Alchemy Bar aboard Carnival Spirit (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Carnival Spirit
Most of Carnival Spirit's interiors revel in eye-popping Joe Farcus-era decor (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Carnival Spirit

15 Nights

15 Nights  HawaiiJourneys - 15-day Hawaii

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Hilo • Victoria • Seattle

1,085
Sep 26, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Spirit

6 Nights

6 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Mobile • Bimini • Nassau • Mobile

1,085
Jan 5, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Spirit

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 16-day Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena • New Orleans

1,085
Oct 11, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Spirit

15 Nights

15 Nights  HawaiiJourneys - 15-day Hawaii

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Victoria • Seattle

1,085
Sep 23, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Mobile • Cozumel • Progreso • Mobile

1,085
Oct 28, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Mobile • Key West • Celebration Key • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Mobile

1,085
Jan 3, 2027
Carnival Cruise Line

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 16-day Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Mobile

1,085
Oct 8, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 15-day Panama Canal

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Cabo San Lucas • Seattle

1,085
Mar 30, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Mobile • Celebration Key • Bimini • Mobile

1,085
Carnival Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Mobile • Nassau • Celebration Key • Half Moon Cay • Mobile

1,085
Dec 20, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Mobile • Key West • Celebration Key • Princess Cays • Nassau • Mobile

1,085
Carnival Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Mobile • Key West • Celebration Key • Nassau • Half Moon Cay • Mobile

1,085
Mar 6, 2027
Carnival Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllJourneys - 14-day Southern Caribbean

Port: Mobile • Celebration Key • Half Moon Cay • San Juan • St. Thomas • Curacao • Aruba+2 more

1,085
Jan 17, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Mobile • Celebration Key • Nassau • Princess Cays • Mobile

1,085
Dec 28, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 16-day Panama Canal

Port: Mobile • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Cabo San Lucas • Seattle

1,085
Apr 12, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

