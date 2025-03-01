June 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier

998
Holland America Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan+2 more

1,682
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • Vancouver

1,682
Jun 7, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

41
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Hubbard Glacier • College Fjord • Anchorage

1,041
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Northbound Whittier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier+6 more

998
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

915
Holland America Line
10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait • Yakutat+2 more

636
Jun 15, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Northbound Glacier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier+6 more

1,145
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Misty Fjord • Klawock • Icy Bay • Valdez • College Fjord • Seward

14
Jun 12, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

