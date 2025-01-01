June 2026 Cruises from Tahiti

We found you 6 cruises

Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Cabins
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Dining
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Activity/Entertainment
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317
Jun 6, 2026
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

132
Windstar Cruises
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Suite on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
The Social on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Spice H2O on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Mandara Spa on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Savusavu+2 more

2,131
Jun 8, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Cabins
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Dining
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Activity/Entertainment
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Omoa • Fatu Hiva • Hiva Oa • Hapatoni • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine+3 more

317
Jun 20, 2026
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  South PacificFlowers Of The South Pacific: Fiji, The Cook Islan...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Bora Bora • Aitutaki • Avatiu • Nuku Alofa • Fiji • Palau • Lautoka

132
Jun 18, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Raiatea • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317
Jun 13, 2026

Related Cruises

June 2026 Cruises from Miami

June 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
June 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

June 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
June 2026 Cruises from Florida

June 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.