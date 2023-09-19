June 2026 Cruises from Seattle

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

780
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

1,226
Holland America Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

480
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Adventure Cruise

Port: Seattle • Sitka • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Victoria • Seattle

2,903
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Sitka • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,476
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Adventure Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Victoria • Seattle

1,516
Royal Caribbean International

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

559
Jun 19, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Victoria • Seattle

559
Jun 29, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Endicott Arm • Victoria • Seattle

559
Jun 10, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Victoria • Seattle

559
Jun 1, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Hoonah • Victoria Canda • Seattle

517
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,810
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

28 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Vancouver • Ketchikan • Sitka • Valdez • College Fjord • Dutch Harbor • Nome+9 more

852
Jun 7, 2026
Holland America Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificInside Passage Alaska & Canadian Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait+4 more

Jun 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Hoonah • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Victoria Canda • Seattle

517
MSC Cruises

