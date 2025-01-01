June 2026 Cruises from Port Canaveral

We found you 28 cruises

MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore atrium
MSC Seashore
Pirate Aquapark on MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore Jungle Pool
MSC Seashore

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises
Royal Caribbean's second Icon-class ship is under construction in Meyer Turku shipyard (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas
Icon of the Seas' stern (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas
Icon of the Seas will be a true amuseument park at sea (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas
The Cove Pool aboard Icon of the Seas (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

Jun 21, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore atrium
MSC Seashore
Pirate Aquapark on MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore Jungle Pool
MSC Seashore

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises
Exterior Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)
Carnival Mardi Gras
Chicken burger on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)
Carnival Mardi Gras
BOLT on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Carnival Mardi Gras
Havana Cabana on Mardi Gras (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Roatan • Cozumel • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

217
Jun 27, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

Jun 14, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,247
Jun 20, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Southern8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Aruba • Curacao • Port Canaveral

2,247
Jun 12, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Celebration Key • Half Moon Cay • Amber Cove • Port Canaveral

1,090
Jun 21, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Curacao • Aruba • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,090
Jun 13, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Port Canaveral • San Juan • Amber Cove+2 more

2,820
Jun 14, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Port Canaveral • Princess Cays • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,391
Jun 25, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Port Canaveral • Half Moon Cay • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,391
Jun 11, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Nassau • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

217
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Celebration Key • Nassau • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

217
Jun 6, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Great Stirrup Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

422
Norwegian Cruise Line

