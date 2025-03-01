June 2026 Cruises from Paris

Viking Skaga (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Skaga
Les Andelys on a Seine River Cruise from Chateau Gaillard (photo by Peter Falk, courtesy of Viking River Cruises)
Viking Skaga
Viking Longships in Paris (Credit: Viking)
Viking Skaga
Viking Lounge aboard Viking Radgrid (Photo: Ramsey Qubein)
Viking Skaga

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & The Heart Of Normandy

Port: Paris • La Roche-Guyon • Vernon • Normandy • Rouen • Normandy • Les Andelys • Paris

41
Viking River Cruises
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles W...

Port: Paris • Metz • Mosel • Bernkastel-Kues • Cochem • Cologne • Amsterdam

102
Jun 29, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Idi
Viking Idi
CC Viking Idi Terrace Dining
Viking Idi
TA Viking Idi Bar and Lounge
Viking Idi
TA Viking Idi Veranda Suite
Viking Idi

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllCities Of Light

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wurzburg • Wachau+3 more

210
Jun 3, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre Cabins
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre Dining
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre Activity/Entertainment
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris

24
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllParis To The Swiss Alps

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Mainz • Speyer+3 more

120
Jun 20, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & The Heart Of Normandy

Port: Paris • La Roche-Guyon • Vernon • Normandy • Rouen • Normandy • Les Andelys • Paris

50
Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris & 2 Nig...

Port: Paris • Beaune • Dijon • Paris • Tournus • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Nice+1 more

78
Jun 28, 2026
Avalon Waterways

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllParis To The Swiss Alps

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Mainz • Speyer+3 more

76
Jun 27, 2026
Viking River Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllActive & Discovery On The Seine

Port: Paris • Le Havre • Normandy • Rouen • Les Andelys • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris

116
Jun 15, 2026
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllHighlights Of Normandy & The Seine

Port: Paris • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec • Vernon • Paris

81
Jun 29, 2026
Scenic River
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllCities Of Light

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wurzburg • Wachau+3 more

185
Jun 24, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllImpressions Of The Seine & Paris

Port: Paris • Mantes-la-Jolie • Vernon • Rouen • Le Havre

40
Jun 20, 2026
AmaWaterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllActive & Discovery On The Seine With 2 Nights In S...

Port: Paris • St. Malo • Saint-Malo • Le Havre • Normandy • Rouen • Les Andelys+2 more

116
Jun 13, 2026
Avalon Waterways

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand France For Wine Lovers

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Beaune • Dijon+5 more

116
Jun 23, 2026
Avalon Waterways

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllFrench Masterpiece: Paris, Normandy & Bordeaux

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Bordeaux+3 more

116
Avalon Waterways

