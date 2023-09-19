June 2026 Cruises from New York

Powered by AI

We found you 14 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Cabins
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Dining
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,134
Celebrity Cruises
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Cabins
Independence of the Seas
Izumi on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

1,728
Royal Caribbean International
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Cabins
Independence of the Seas
Izumi on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Halifax • Bayonne

1,728
Jun 23, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
norwegian aqua hero rendering
Norwegian Aqua

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - New York

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Norwegian Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternBermuda & Eastern Caribbean

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • St. Maarten • San Juan • Labadee • Bayonne

1,728
Jun 4, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: New York • Nassau • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • New York

122
Jun 23, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

13 Nights  World CruiseGreenland & Iceland Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Halifax • Sydney • St. John's • Qaqortoq • Prince Christian Sound • Akureyri+2 more

2,134
Jun 21, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton

1,402
Jun 17, 2026
Cunard Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: New York • Celebration Key • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • New York

122
Jun 10, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasPerfect Day Bahamas Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Bayonne

3,787
Royal Caribbean International

81 Nights

81 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • Sydney • Atlantic Ocean • Nuuk • Paamiut • Narsaq+61 more

411
Jun 29, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • Sydney • Atlantic Ocean • Nuuk • Paamiut • Narsaq+8 more

411
Jun 29, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern9 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Bayonne • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Puerto Plata • Bayonne

3,787
Jun 19, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Patras • Southampton • New York

1,402
Jun 17, 2026
Cunard Line

Related Cruises

June 2026 Cruises from Miami

June 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
June 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

June 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
June 2026 Cruises from Florida

June 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.