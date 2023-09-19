June 2026 Cruises from Miami

We found you 41 cruises

Icon of the Seas (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Icon of the Seas
The Coastal Kitchen suite restaurant aboard Icon of the Seas (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Icon of the Seas
The main pool area aboard Icon of the Seas (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Icon of the Seas
The Surfside Family Suite aboard Icon of the Seas (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Icon of the Seas
The Cove Pool aboard Icon of the Seas (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Icon of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

67
Jun 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

67
Jun 27, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
A rendering of MSC World America. (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC World America

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Cabins
Seabourn Sojourn
A dining room on Seabourn Sojourn. (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

163
Jun 8, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Miami

1,530
Jun 27, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

1,329
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - AllFire And Sunset Soirées

Port: Miami • Key West • Bimini • Miami

455
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami • Roatan+4 more

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt St. Thomas, St. Kitts & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Miami

219
Jun 21, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas - Short

Port: Miami • Nassau • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

3,343
Norwegian Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Miami • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Celebration Key • Miami

220
Carnival Cruise Line

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Miami • Celebration Key • Miami

1,585
Carnival Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Miami • Half Moon Cay • Celebration Key • Miami

220
Jun 18, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Celebration Key • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman • Miami

508
Jun 28, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

