June 2026 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow
MSC World Europa
Chef's Garden Kitchen on MSC World Europa
MSC World Europa
MSC World Europa Aquapark (Photo by Adam Coulter)
MSC World Europa
Infinite Ocean view cabins with a panoramic sliding window
MSC World Europa
Art projection on MSC World Europa in Doha (Photo Kerry Spencer)
MSC World Europa

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Naples • Taormina • Malta

81
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
World Traveller exterior. (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
The SeaSpa Serenity Lounge on World Navigator (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
Horizon Stateroom on World Navigator (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
Lunch on Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Traveller (Photo/Gwen Pratesi)
World Traveller

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanValletta To Dubrovnik

Port: Malta • Syracuse • Calabria • Fiskardo • Igoumenitsa • Kotor • Split • Venice+1 more

29
Jun 2, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Malta • Syracuse • Reggio Calabria • Gallipoli • Parga • Gythion • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion+1 more

11
Jun 1, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite
S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllIsland Odyssey: Malta, Sicily & The Greek Isles

Port: Malta • Syracuse • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion • Spetsai • Mykonos • Pireaus

29
Jun 14, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
