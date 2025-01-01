June 2026 Cruises from Southampton

Powered by AI

We found you 38 cruises

Cunard's Queen Ann is floated out (Photo: Cunard Line)
Cunard Queen Anne
Golden Lion Pub on Cunard Queen Anne
Cunard Queen Anne
Grand Lobby on Cunard Line's Queen Anne
Cunard Queen Anne
Grand Suite on Cunard's Queen Anne
Cunard Queen Anne

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • South Queensferry • Invergordon • Stornoway • Ilheus • Oban • Belfast • Florence+2 more

97
Jun 9, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess Cabins
Majestic Princess
CC Majestic Princess Restaurant
Majestic Princess
TA Majestic Princess Pool
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess Activity/Entertainment
Majestic Princess

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast • Greenock • Kirkwall+3 more

750
Jun 3, 2026
Princess Cruises
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York

1,402
Cunard Line
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess
Sabatini's on Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Balcony Cabin Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Wakeview Pool on Sky Princess
Sky Princess

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Haugesund • Skjolden • Olden • Alesund • Akureyri • Isafjord • Grundarfjordur+2 more

351
Jun 27, 2026
Princess Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic Sea14 Nt Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Circle

Port: Southampton • Haugesund • Flam • Olden • Arctic Circle • Tromso • Honnigsvag+6 more

251
Jun 6, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Dublin • Belfast • Portrush • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Newcastle • Amsterdam+3 more

2,204
Norwegian Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Portrush • Belfast • Liverpool • Dublin • Cobh+2 more

2,204
Jun 18, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Stavanger • Flam • Geiranger • Haugesund • Southampton

251
Jun 20, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Bilbao • La Coruna • Cherbourg • Southampton

297
Jun 20, 2026
MSC Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Paris • Cherbourg • Southampton

1,402
Jun 5, 2026
Cunard Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanSpain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Lisbon • Vigo • Southampton

2,684
Jun 14, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Northern Capitals

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Brugge • Amsterdam • Rostock • Hamburg • Copenhagen

2,194
Jun 1, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Haugesund • Skjolden • Olden • Alesund • Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri+1 more

750
Jun 15, 2026
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Rotterdam • Copenhagen • Aarhus • Hamburg • Paris • Southampton

750
Jun 29, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brest • Lisbon • Vigo • Cherbourg • Southampton

297
Jun 27, 2026
MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

June 2026 Cruises from Miami

June 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
June 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

June 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
June 2026 Cruises from Florida

June 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.