June 2026 Cruises from Lisbon

We found you 33 cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Almeria • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

265
Jun 22, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
11 Nights

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Barcelona • Toulon • La Spezia • Rome • Positano • Gythion • Pireaus

454
Jun 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Cabins
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Dining
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
7 Nights

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Motril • Gibraltar • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

3,081
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
7 Nights

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Concarneau • Saint-Malo • Southampton

321
Jun 23, 2026
Oceania Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

67
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaLisbon To Southampton

Port: Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • Santander • St. Jean de Luz • Bordeaux • Portland+1 more

30
Jun 27, 2026
Crystal

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon & Madrid

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Madrid

99
Jun 23, 2026
Scenic River

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Malaga • Alicante • Barcelona • Rome • Sorrento • Taormina • Malta+4 more

429
Jun 11, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllVida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Lisbon • Sintra • Coimbra • Porto • Portugal • Pocinho • Spain • Douro • Porto • Porto

8
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

80
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllLisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Emerald River Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

28
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanCse-010-260609

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Agadir • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Motril • Cartagena • Valencia+1 more

30
Jun 9, 2026
Crystal

23 Nights

23 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Barcelona • Toulon • La Spezia • Rome • Positano • Gythion • Pireaus+9 more

454
Jun 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

99
Jun 23, 2026
Scenic River

