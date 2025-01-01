June 2026 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Cabins
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Dining
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Regal Princess
Regal Princess
Regal Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Jun 20, 2026
Princess Cruises
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Cabins
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Dining
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Cabins
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Dining
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
Jun 1, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Cabins
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Dining
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Regal Princess
Regal Princess
Regal Princess

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays+3 more

1,826
Jun 27, 2026
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Jun 6, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay+1 more

3,165
Jun 27, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,165
Royal Caribbean International

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel+3 more

1,826
Jun 20, 2026
Princess Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
Celebrity Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Southern8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,165
Jun 13, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel+3 more

1,826
Jun 6, 2026
Princess Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays+3 more

1,826
Jun 13, 2026
Princess Cruises

