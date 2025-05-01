June 2026 Cruises from Edinburgh

Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorway's Southern Splendors

Port: Edinburgh • Egersund • Rosendal • Skjolden • Olden • Bergen

129
Jun 20, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride Cabins
Star Pride
Cuadro 44 on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Pool on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaLands Of The Midnight Sun

Port: Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Skjolden • Maloy • Alesund • Molde • Torshavn • Reykjavik

137
Jun 25, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride Cabins
Star Pride
Cuadro 44 on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Pool on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

8 Nights

8 Nights  Baltic SeaGaelic Explorers

Port: Edinburgh • Invergordon • Kirkwall • Portree • Tobermory • Portrush • Douglas, Isle Of Man+1 more

137
Jun 1, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride Cabins
Star Pride
Cuadro 44 on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Pool on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

18 Nights

18 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: Endless Days Of The North Sea & Ic...

Port: Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Skjolden • Maloy • Alesund • Molde • Torshavn • Reykjavik+6 more

137
Jun 25, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  World CruiseExpedition Cruise

Port: Edinburgh • Isle Of May • Kirkwall • Fair Isle • Lerwick • Noss Island • Oyndarfjordur+8 more

199
Jun 6, 2026
Silversea Expeditions

