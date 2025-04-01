June 2026 Cruises from Copenhagen

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Hellesylt • Geiranger • Alesund • Flam • Kiel • Copenhagen

59
MSC Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Baltic

Port: Copenhagen • Oslo • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga • Nynashamn • Tallinn • Helsinki

2,194
Jun 15, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

15 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Karlskrona • Rostock • Gdynia • Visby • Riga • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Rostock+5 more

432
Jun 5, 2026
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Baltic

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Helsinki • Tallinn • Nynashamn • Copenhagen

2,194
Jun 8, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Kristiansand • Eidfjord • lyngdal • Oslo • Copenhagen

432
Jun 27, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorth Europe Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Hellesylt • Geiranger • Bergen • Stavanger • Kiel • Copenhagen

149
Jun 20, 2026
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda • Riga • Stockholm • Copenhagen

432
Jun 20, 2026
MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Oslo • Skagen • Bornholm • Visby • Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Gdansk+1 more

1,046
Jun 8, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda • Riga • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Rostock • Kristiansand+4 more

432
Jun 20, 2026
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Kristiansand • Eidfjord • lyngdal • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdynia+4 more

432
Jun 27, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorth Europe Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Hellesylt • Geiranger • Alesund • Stavanger • Kiel • Copenhagen

149
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorth Europe Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Hellesylt • Geiranger • Alesund • Aarhus • Kiel • Copenhagen

149
Jun 27, 2026
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Stavanger • Eidfjord • Kristiansand • Oslo • Copenhagen

432
Jun 13, 2026
MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Helsinki • Tallinn • Stockholm • Visby • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Oslo+2 more

1,046
Jun 20, 2026
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Bergen • Alesund • Trondheim • Andalsnes • Olden • Vik • Skagen • Copenhagen

68
Silversea

