7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • Vienna • Durnstein • Melk • Passau • Regensburg

186
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • Vienna • Durnstein • Melk • Passau • Regensburg

174
Viking River Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllBalkan Discovery With 1 Night In Budapest, 1 Night...

Port: Budapest • Vukovar • Novi Sad • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Rousse • Oltenita • Brasov+2 more

75
Avalon Waterways
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGems Of Southeast Europe

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Vukovar • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Ruse • Giurgiu

16
Jun 8, 2026
AmaWaterways
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Danube • Regensburg • Munich

103
Jun 5, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Avalon Waterways
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Vilshofen an der Donau

83
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights & Classic Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Danube • Regensburg • Prague

103
Jun 5, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllBalkan Discovery With 1 Night In Budapest & 1 Nigh...

Port: Budapest • Vukovar • Novi Sad • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Rousse • Oltenita • Bucharest

75
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBlue Danube Discovery

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Linz • Regensburg • Nuremberg

83
AmaWaterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllPassage To Eastern Europe

Port: Budapest • Kalocsa • Osijek • Belgrade • Golubac • Cruising • Vidin • Ruse • Bucharest

164
Jun 15, 2026
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllMagnificent Europe

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Linz • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Bamberg+5 more

39
Jun 13, 2026
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllMelodies Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Linz • Vilshofen an der Donau

22
Jun 6, 2026
AmaWaterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Season On The Blue Danube Discovery With 2...

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg

107
Avalon Waterways

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Melk • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Heidelberg • Nuremberg • Bamberg+8 more

42
Jun 18, 2026
Viking River Cruises

