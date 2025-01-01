June 2026 Cruises from Basel

Viking Eir
Viking Eir
TA Viking Eir Dining
Viking Eir
CC Viking Eir Herb Garden
Viking Eir
TA Viking Eir Veranda Suite
Viking Eir

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

221
Viking River Cruises
Viking Hlin
Viking Hlin
TA Viking Hlin Dining
Viking Hlin
CC Bar and Lounge
Viking Hlin
TA Viking Hlin Veranda Suite
Viking Hlin

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

223
Viking River Cruises
Viking Tialfi Near The Hungarian Parliament (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Tialfi
Dinner on Viking Gullveig
Viking Tialfi
The Sun Deck on Viking Gullveig
Viking Tialfi
Viking Gullveig Cabins
Viking Tialfi

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

210
Viking River Cruises
Viking Mani TA Listings Page Image
Viking Mani
CC Viking Mani Dining
Viking Mani
CC Viking Mani Bar and Lounge
Viking Mani
TA Viking Mani Veranda Suite
Viking Mani

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

256
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

178
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

233
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Lahnstein • Cologne • Amsterdam

41
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

62
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Lahnstein • Cologne • Amsterdam

13
Jun 25, 2026
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Lahnstein • Cologne • Amsterdam

12
Jun 18, 2026
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

21
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

100
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

64
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Lahnstein • Cologne • Amsterdam

116
Jun 17, 2026
AmaWaterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Main Explorer

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Karlsruhe • Frankfurt • Wachau • Marktheidenfeld • Wurzburg+2 more

132
Viking River Cruises

