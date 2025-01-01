June 2026 Cruises from Kota Kinabalu

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

780
Celebrity Cruises
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Cabins
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Dining
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Activity/Entertainment
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Boston • Portland • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Quebec City

1,045
Holland America Line
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam Cabins
Eurodam
Eurodam Dining
Eurodam
Eurodam Activity/Entertainment
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

1,228
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
E C Aerial Miami433 R
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse Cabins
Celebrity Eclipse
C E L E C Tuscan
Celebrity Eclipse
06 Hideaway 3644 R
Celebrity Eclipse
C E L E C Pool Deck
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaBest Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Oslo • Skagen • Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Copenhagen • Amsterdam

2,000
Jun 21, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Northbound Glacier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Baltimore • King's Wharf • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International

13 Nights

13 Nights  World CruiseGreenland & Iceland Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Halifax • Sydney • St. John's • Qaqortoq • Prince Christian Sound • Akureyri+2 more

2,134
Jun 21, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317
Jun 6, 2026

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaBest Of Japan Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Kochi • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Shimizu • Tokyo

1,762
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

120
Jun 8, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Southbound Glacier

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Izmir • Patmos • Rhodes • Spetsai • Pireaus

173
Jun 28, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagasaki • Pusan • Kanmon Strait • Hiroshima • Kochi • Kobe • Shimizu • Tokyo

941
Jun 14, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverMississippi Delta Explorer

Port: Memphis • Greenville • Vicksburg • Natchez • St. Francisville • Baton Rouge • Darrow+1 more

43
Jun 6, 2026
Viking River Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.