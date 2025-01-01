June 2026 Cruises from Amsterdam

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

125
Jun 5, 2026
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllJewels Of The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

187
Jun 13, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

218
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

62
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaBest Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Oslo • Skagen • Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Copenhagen • Amsterdam

2,000
Jun 21, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

120
Jun 8, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

256
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

77
AmaWaterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllHolland & Belgium

Port: Amsterdam • Hoorn • Dordrecht • Rotterdam • Kinderdijk • Wesel • Nijmegen • Maastricht+1 more

218
Jun 13, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

178
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllJewels Of The Rhine & Lucerne - Zurich

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel • Luzern • Zurich

187
Jun 13, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Rhine & Moselle

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Veere • Antwerp • Arnhem • Dusseldorf • Cochem • Bernkastel • Koblenz+5 more

125
Jun 17, 2026
Scenic River

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllAmsterdam & Jewels Of The Rhine & Zurich-lucerne

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel • Lucerne • Luzern+1 more

187
Jun 11, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCaptivating Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

89
Jun 17, 2026
AmaWaterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Alesund • Olden • Molde • Bergen • Amsterdam

2,000
Jun 14, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

