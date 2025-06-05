Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

June 2025 Cruises from Haifa

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Mano Cruises Crown Iris
Crown Iris
Crown Iris, owned by Mano Cruises (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris
Pool on Crown Iris, owned by Mano Cruises (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris
Premium suite on Crown Iris (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris

3 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Haifa • Larnaca • Haifa

1 review
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Mano Cruises Crown Iris
Crown Iris
Crown Iris, owned by Mano Cruises (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris
Pool on Crown Iris, owned by Mano Cruises (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris
Premium suite on Crown Iris (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris

4 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Haifa • Rhodes • Aghios Nikolaos • Haifa

1 review
View All Prices
Mano Cruises Crown Iris
Crown Iris
Crown Iris, owned by Mano Cruises (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris
Pool on Crown Iris, owned by Mano Cruises (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris
Premium suite on Crown Iris (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris

4 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Haifa • Rhodes • Santorini • Haifa

1 review
Jun 22, 2025
View All Prices
Mano Cruises Crown Iris
Crown Iris
Crown Iris, owned by Mano Cruises (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris
Pool on Crown Iris, owned by Mano Cruises (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris
Premium suite on Crown Iris (Photo/Mano Cruises)
Crown Iris

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Haifa • Mykonos • Volos • Athens • Santorini • Haifa

1 review
Jun 8, 2025
View All Prices
