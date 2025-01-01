July 2026 River Cruises

We found you 475 cruises

Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Highlights

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Mannheim • Rastatt • Kehl • Zurich

169
Jul 21, 2026
Scenic River
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGems Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg

165
Jul 21, 2026
Scenic River
Viking Eir
Viking Eir
TA Viking Eir Dining
Viking Eir
CC Viking Eir Herb Garden
Viking Eir
TA Viking Eir Veranda Suite
Viking Eir

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

221
Viking River Cruises
Scenic Sapphire
Scenic Sapphire

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSpectacular South Of France

Port: Lyon • Tournus • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon

103
Jul 23, 2026
Scenic River
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

223
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGems Of The Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

165
Scenic River

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

125
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

151
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • Vienna • Durnstein • Melk • Passau • Regensburg

186
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

68
Viking River Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllElegant Elbe

Port: Prague • Decin • Bad Shandau • Saxon • Dresden • Meissen • Lutherstadt Wittenberg • Potsdam+1 more

120
Jul 9, 2026
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

164
Jul 15, 2026
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

162
Jul 4, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

210
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllChateaux,rivers & Wine

Port: Bordeaux • Dordogne • Libourne • Saint-Emilion • Bourg • Blaye • Cussac • Bordeaux • Cadillac+1 more

240
Viking River Cruises

