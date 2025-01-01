July 2026 Luxury Cruises

We found you 206 cruises

Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Cabins
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Dining
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Activity/Entertainment
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317
Jul 4, 2026
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

131
Windstar Cruises
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Cabins
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Dining
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Activity/Entertainment
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia+2 more

317
Jul 29, 2026
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Monaco • Taormina • Malta • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Mykonos • Izmir+2 more

454
Jul 17, 2026
Oceania Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Sitka • Victoria • Seattle

825
Oceania Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Wrangell • Victoria • Seattle

825
Jul 28, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

41
Silversea

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Lysekil • Aarhus • Kiel • Berlin • Ronne • Klaipeda • Helsinki • Tallinn+1 more

859
Jul 10, 2026
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Ionian Sea • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille+1 more

2,081
Jul 20, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Raiatea • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317
Jul 11, 2026
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanEmpires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Pireaus

2,081
Jul 2, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Fusina • Sibenik • Kotor • Corfu • Sami • Nafplion • Pireaus

173
Jul 12, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Gythion • Sarande • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Koper • Fusina

173
Jul 5, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Bergen • Flam • Eidfjord • Kirkwall • Stornoway • Fort William • Greenock

22
Jul 2, 2026
Ponant

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificMãori Storytellers & French Polynesian Treasures

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Aitutaki • Avatiu • Bora Bora • Tahaa • Huahine • Tahiti

131
Jul 30, 2026
Windstar Cruises

