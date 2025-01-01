Find windstar star seeker July 2026 Cruises

Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Highlights

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Mannheim • Rastatt • Kehl • Zurich

169
Jul 21, 2026
Scenic River
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

780
Celebrity Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificFlowers Of The South Pacific: Fiji, The Cook Islan...

Port: Lautoka • Palau • Fiji • Nuku Alofa • Avatiu • Aitutaki • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Jul 3, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGems Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg

165
Jul 21, 2026
Scenic River
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

1,227
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Northbound Glacier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Baltimore • King's Wharf • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317
Jul 4, 2026

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaBest Of Japan Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Kochi • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Shimizu • Tokyo

1,762
Jul 1, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

221
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Southbound Glacier

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,525
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston

605
Jul 25, 2026
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSpectacular South Of France

Port: Lyon • Tournus • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon

103
Jul 23, 2026
Scenic River

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

223
Viking River Cruises

