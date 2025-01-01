Find Windstar Star Legend July 2026 Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: Scottish And Viking Adventure

Port: Copenhagen • Haugesund • Alesund • Andalsnes • Trondheim • Froya • Olden • Bergen • Edinburgh+7 more

129
Jul 22, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEndless Days In Norway

Port: Copenhagen • Haugesund • Alesund • Andalsnes • Trondheim • Froya • Olden • Bergen • Edinburgh

129
Jul 22, 2026
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaSeven Gems Of The Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Ventspils • Gdansk • Bornholm • Copenhagen

129
Jul 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises
17 Nights

17 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: Legends Of Scandinavia & The Balti...

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Ventspils • Gdansk • Bornholm • Copenhagen • Haugesund+7 more

129
Jul 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises
80 Nights

80 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: 2026 Grand Europe Adventure

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Ventspils • Gdansk • Bornholm • Copenhagen • Haugesund+58 more

129
Jul 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises

