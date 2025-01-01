Find Scenic Eclipse July 2026 Cruises

Scenic Eclipse

24 Nights

24 Nights  Europe - AllNordic Wildlife, Fjords And The Arctic Circle - Cr...

Port: Copenhagen • Stockholm • Oslo • Lofthus • Bergen • Flam • Alesund • Hellesylt+6 more

70
Jul 13, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Cruise Critic Favorite
S E I
Scenic Eclipse

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaCircumnavigating Iceland & Crossing The Arctic Cir...

Port: Vik • Flatey Island • Vigur Island • Sauðárkrókur • Liefdefjorden • Grimsey+4 more

70
Jul 1, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
S E I
Scenic Eclipse

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllNorwegian Fjords, Wildlife Of Svalbard & The Arcti...

Port: Bergen • Flam • Alesund • Geiranger • Leknes Lofoten Islands • Tromso+4 more

70
Jul 22, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
S E I
Scenic Eclipse

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllIceland, Fairy Isles & The Norwegian Fjords

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Grimsey • Husavik • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Faroe Islands+5 more

70
Jul 11, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
18 Nights

18 Nights  Europe - AllIceland Discovery & The Norwegian Fjords - Cruise...

Port: Reykjavik • Kirkjubæjarklaustur • Golden Circle • Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Grimsey • Husavik+7 more

70
Jul 4, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - AllScandinavia Wonders: Iceland, Norwegian Fjords & T...

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Grimsey • Husavik • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Faroe Islands+9 more

70
Jul 11, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

27 Nights

27 Nights  Europe - AllUltimate Journey: Scandinavia, Norway And Iceland...

Port: Reykjavik • Kirkjubæjarklaustur • Golden Circle • Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Grimsey • Husavik+11 more

70
Jul 4, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

