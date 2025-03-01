Find Scenic Azure July 2026 Cruises

Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - AllBeautiful Bordeaux & Unforgettable Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac+4 more

99
Jul 3, 2026
Scenic River
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

99
Scenic River
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro

Port: Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

99
Scenic River
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

99
Jul 17, 2026
Scenic River
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

99
Scenic River

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon & Madrid

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Madrid

99
Scenic River

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro & Gems Of The Seine

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Les Andelys • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec+2 more

99
Jul 20, 2026
Scenic River

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Madrid

Port: Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Madrid

99
Scenic River

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro With Madrid

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Madrid

99
Jul 3, 2026
Scenic River

