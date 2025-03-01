Find Emerald Destiny July 2026 Cruises

Emerald Destiny in Nuremberg (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny sailing the Danube (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Fitness class on Emerald Destiny (Photo: John Roberts)
Emerald Destiny cruises down the Danube River (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny cruises down the Danube River (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Danube • Regensburg • Munich

103
Jul 17, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Destiny

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllCopenhagen To Zurich & Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Copenhagen • Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel • Luzern+1 more

103
Jul 31, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Destiny

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllJewels Of The Rhine & Copenhagen

Port: Copenhagen • Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

103
Jul 31, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Destiny

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg+5 more

103
Jul 3, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe & Prague

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg+6 more

103
Jul 3, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

