Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles W...

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Cochem • Bernkastel-Kues • Remich • Luxembourg City+1 more

102
Jul 27, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle With 2 Nights In Lucerne

Port: Luzern • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Rudesheim • Bernkastel-Kues • Luxembourg City+3 more

102
Jul 15, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllReflections On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Cologne • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach+1 more

102
Jul 8, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllReflections On The Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne

Port: Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Cologne • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach+2 more

102
Jul 8, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards And Castles

Port: Remich • Mosel • Bernkastel-Kues • Cochem • Cologne • Amsterdam

102
Jul 1, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Cochem • Bernkastel-Kues • Remich

102
Jul 27, 2026
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Rudesheim • Bernkastel-Kues • Luxembourg City+3 more

102
Jul 17, 2026
Avalon Waterways

