July 2026 Cruises from Warnemunde

We found you 8 cruises

MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Ulvik • Kristiansand • Sandnessjpen • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock

432
Jul 26, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Ronne • Riga • Visby • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Rostock

432
Jul 19, 2026
MSC Cruises
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Gdynia • Visby • Riga • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Rostock

432
Jul 5, 2026
MSC Cruises
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Gdynia • Visby • Riga • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Rostock • Eidfjord • Bergen+4 more

432
Jul 5, 2026
MSC Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Eidfjord • Bergen • Kristiansand • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock • Ronne • Riga+4 more

432
Jul 12, 2026
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Ronne • Riga • Visby • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Rostock • Ulvik • Kristiansand+4 more

432
Jul 19, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Ulvik • Kristiansand • Sandnessjpen • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda+4 more

432
Jul 26, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Eidfjord • Bergen • Kristiansand • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock

432
Jul 12, 2026
MSC Cruises

