July 2026 Cruises from Stockholm

Powered by AI

We found you 13 cruises

Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn
Viking Sea
Viking Saturn
Viking Sky
Viking Saturn
The Thermal Suite in Viking Sea's Liv Nordic Spa (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Saturn
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Homelands

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen • Aalborg+4 more

115
Jul 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Visby • Karlskrona • Copenhagen • Aarhus • Thayet+4 more

321
Jul 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Marina
Marina
Marina Cabins
Marina
Marina Dining
Marina
Marina Activity/Entertainment
Marina
Marina
Marina

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Ko Kood • Tallinn • Riga • Visby • Gdansk • Ronne • Berlin • Aarhus+1 more

860
Jul 20, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn
Viking Sea
Viking Saturn
Viking Sky
Viking Saturn
The Thermal Suite in Viking Sea's Liv Nordic Spa (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Saturn
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn

26 Nights

26 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Homelands & Majestic Iceland

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen • Aalborg+14 more

115
Jul 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Copenhagen • Berlin+6 more

330
Jul 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

24 Nights

24 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Visby • Karlskrona • Copenhagen • Aarhus • Thayet+15 more

321
Jul 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaScandinavia & The British Isles

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen • Aalborg+16 more

1,240
Jul 1, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaSeven Gems Of The Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Ventspils • Gdansk • Bornholm • Copenhagen

129
Jul 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Riga • Liepaja • Gdansk • Bornholm • Copenhagen

68
Jul 8, 2026
Silversea

17 Nights

17 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: Legends Of Scandinavia & The Balti...

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Ventspils • Gdansk • Bornholm • Copenhagen • Haugesund+7 more

129
Jul 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises

80 Nights

80 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: 2026 Grand Europe Adventure

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Ventspils • Gdansk • Bornholm • Copenhagen • Haugesund+58 more

129
Jul 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Homelands

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen • Aalborg+4 more

1,240
Jul 1, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

24 Nights

24 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Ko Kood • Tallinn • Riga • Visby • Gdansk • Ronne • Berlin • Aarhus+13 more

860
Jul 20, 2026
Oceania Cruises

Related Cruises

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Florida

July 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.