July 2026 Cruises from Rome

We found you 48 cruises

The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade in the SeaPlex on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas Cabins
Odyssey of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanGreek Isles Cruise

Port: Rome • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Naples • Rome

149
Royal Caribbean International
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanItaly, Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Taormina • Katakolon • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Split • Naples • Rome

79
Jul 17, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Cabins
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Dining
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Positano • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Zadar • Ravenna

1,867
Jul 20, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Ray

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Porto Santo Stefano • Florence • Portofino • Toulon • Monaco

11
Jul 12, 2026
Silversea
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Naples • Rome

1,933
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanGreek Isles & Italy Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,584
Jul 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanEastern Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Salerno • Catania • Corfu • Kotor • Split • Koper • Ravenna

2,639
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Portofino • Marseille • Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,120
Jul 26, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Santorini • Kusadasi • Katakolon • Rome • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Kotor+2 more

205
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanA Journey Of Antique Treasures To Sumptuous Catala...

Port: Rome • Porto Santo Stefano • Monaco • Saint-Tropez • Valencia • Minorca • Barcelona

63
Jul 13, 2026
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanItaly, Spain & French Riviera

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Portofino • Villefranche • Marseille • Valencia • Barcelona

1,584
Jul 27, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Ibiza • Palermo • Rome

46
Costa Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanGreek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Salerno • Catania • Malta • Pireaus • Santorini • Kusadasi • Istanbul

137
Jul 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Chania • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Pireaus • Santorini • Corfu • Taormina+1 more

122
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Naples • Rome

205
Princess Cruises

