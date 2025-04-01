July 2026 Cruises from Monaco

Powered by AI

We found you 8 cruises

Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Monaco • Taormina • Malta • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Mykonos • Izmir+2 more

454
Jul 17, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Monaco • Saint-Tropez • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Malaga+5 more

429
Jul 12, 2026
Oceania Cruises
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Ray

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Monaco • Saint-Tropez • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Palamos • Barcelona

11
Jul 19, 2026
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Cabins
Seabourn Sojourn
A dining room on Seabourn Sojourn. (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Monaco • Elba • Portovenere • Nice • Marseille • Sete • Rosas • Palamos • Barcelona • Valencia+7 more

163
Jul 28, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Nights

30 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Monaco • Elba • Portovenere • Nice • Marseille • Sete • Rosas • Palamos • Barcelona • Valencia+15 more

163
Jul 28, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Monaco • Elba • Portovenere • Nice • Marseille • Sete • Rosas • Palamos • Barcelona

163
Jul 28, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Monaco • Toulon • Portofino • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano • Sorrento • Rome

11
Jul 5, 2026
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Monaco • Florence • Sardinia • Sidi Bou Said • Trapani • Sorrento • Rome

77
Jul 6, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Related Cruises

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Florida

July 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.